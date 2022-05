Intelligence Finds Out Who Exactly And From Which Airfields Flew To Bomb Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence has published a new list of pilots who bombed the territory of Ukraine from the airfields of Russia and Belarus.

The list of 97 names is published on the website of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"Military intelligence of Ukraine, in particular, has established the identities of war criminals - servicemen of the 277th bomber aviation regiment of the 303th mixed aviation division of the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense (military unit No. 77983), which is deployed at the Khurba airfield of the Khabarovsk Krai," the message says.

The report emphasizes that most of the aircraft took off from airfields in Belarus - Lida and Baranovichi, as well as airfields in the Russian Federation - Borisoglebsk and Marinovka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian pilots demand that the command classify its participation in the war in Ukraine.

However, not only the Russian military is noted in particular cruelty. The wives of some of them are ready to shoot Ukrainian children because of the refusal to draw symbols for May 9 - this is evidenced by a new interception from the SSU.