The United States has decided to suspend 232 customs tariffs on imports of metallurgical products from Ukraine for a year. This is reported by the Voice of America publication.

Thus, it is reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce noted the important role that metallurgical plants play during the war, as well as their future role in the restoration of the country.

It is noted that in Ukraine every 13th well-paid workplace was created in metallurgy. Despite the hostilities, some metallurgical plants in Ukraine are resuming production, as well as providing shelters and food for workers.

"Some of Ukraine's largest metallurgical communities have suffered the most from Putin's barbarism, and the metallurgical plant in Mariupol has become a lasting symbol of Ukraine's devotion to the resistance to Russian aggression," the U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement.

"Metallurgists are among the most hardy in the world, whether they live in Youngstown, or in Mariupol. We cannot simply admire the endurance and spirit of the Ukrainian people - we must support them and support one of the most important industries for the economic well-being of Ukraine. For metallurgical plants to continue to economically provide for the Ukrainian people, they must be able to export steel," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Embassy is returning to Kyiv.

Earlier, the U.S. said it was imposing a ban on the import of oil and gas from Russia.