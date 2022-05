Ukraine Receives From U.S. Almost All Promised Howitzers - Media

Ukraine has received most of the M777 field howitzers promised to Ukraine by the United States as part of a new military aid package.

This was reported by CNN with reference to senior U.S. defense official.

According to him, the U.S. has delivered Ukraine more than 85 of 90 field long-range howitzers. In addition, the Ukrainian military received more than 110,000 ammunition rounds for them. In total, the U.S. promised to transfer 184,000 such ammunition rounds.

The U.S. defense official also said that the U.S. military in Europe completed the training of 310 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in handling howitzers.

About 50 more people are currently undergoing training.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the U.S. Department of Defense showed how the U.S. military loads and transports field howitzers M777 for further transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And at the end of April, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that at one of the military bases in Germany, the U.S. military began training Ukrainian gunners.

Earlier we wrote that France decided to transfer to Ukraine a batch of 155-mm CAESAR howitzers.

And in Germany, they announced their intention to train the Ukrainian military in handling PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands.