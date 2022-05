The invaders are planning to keep their positions on the outskirts of Kharkiv by all means. To do this, additional battalion tactical groups are being pulled into the neighboring Belgorod region.

This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Korrespondent writes.

Thus, on May 9, a Pentagon official said that the Russian army did not stop efforts to encircle Kharkiv from the north and east in the form of a "horseshoe", despite the fact that only 3 battalion tactical groups were operating in the northern part.

In addition, the invaders have accumulated 19 battalion tactical groups in Belgorod region. Probably, they can strengthen the Kharkiv direction in order to prevent the Ukrainian army from reaching the border with the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

The same Pentagon official added that over the past week, Ukrainian forces have pushed the enemy back nearly 48 kilometers to the east. Probably, it is about the liberation from the invaders of the village of Staryi Saltiv of Volchanskyi district.

The ISW added that the invaders did not attack southeast or southwest of Izium on May 9, but are trying to concentrate the forces necessary to resume offensive operations in the coming days.

At the same time, Russia is faced with a serious problem of "compensating" combat losses, which the Kremlin continues to hide. According to experts, Russia's prolonged "secret mobilization" efforts are unlikely to result in significant combat power.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops failed to storm Voevodivka (Luhansk region), battles are underway for Rubizhne.

In his speech on Red Square, Putin said that NATO and Ukraine were preparing for "a punitive operation in Donbas, an invasion of Russian historical lands, including Crimea."

At the same time, the parade was held without aviation, although earlier they wanted to show the “doomsday” plane on which the Russian government would be evacuated in the event of a nuclear strike.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russian President Vladimir Putin showed "a slight hint of desperation" in his Victory Day speech.

And British intelligence believes that the underestimation of Ukrainian resistance and the losses incurred because of this did not allow Vladimir Putin to announce the military successes of his army in Ukraine on May 9.