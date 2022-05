44 Bodies Of Killed Civilians Found Under Rubble Of High-Rise Building In Izium - Synehubov

Bodies of 44 killed civilians were found under the rubble of an apartment building in the temporarily occupied Izium, Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in Telegram.

Synehubov said that the five-story house, under the rubble of which the bodies of 44 people were found, was destroyed by the invaders in the first decade of March.

"In the temporarily occupied Izium, from under the rubble of a five-story building, which the infidels destroyed in the first decade of March, they found the bodies of 44 killed civilians. This is another terrible war crime of the Russian invaders against the civilian population!" Synehubov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia deployed 2 battalion groups to reinforce the offensive in the Izium direction.

The Russian military continues their offensive in the Izium direction, to support their actions, the invaders moved a unit armed with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems to the Izium area.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to build up their forces near Izium, the invaders are hiding even in the forests.