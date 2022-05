AFU Near Kharkiv Have Every Opportunity To Push Russian Troops Back To Border With Russian Federation - ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kharkiv in the coming days or weeks may throw off the units of the invaders to the state border with Russia. This conclusion was reached by experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on the basis of the actions of Russian troops.

This is stated in the report on the war of Russia against Ukraine, published on Saturday, May 7, on the ISW website.

According to ISW experts, Russian troops near Kharkiv destroyed three bridges to slow down the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this region.

The report highlights that armies usually only destroy bridges if they have made a decision not to cross them in another direction any time soon.

Therefore, Russian forces are unlikely to begin operations to return the northeastern outskirts of Kharkiv, liberated by Ukrainian forces, in the near future, the report said.

Experts also note the successful actions of the Ukrainian military northeast of Kharkiv. In their opinion, in the coming days or weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are likely to move towards the Russian border.

The ISW stressed that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military near Kharkiv demonstrates the promising capabilities of Ukraine and can create conditions for further offensive operations in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military had launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkov and Izium directions.

Recall, on April 30, the Ukrainian military returned to their control four settlements near Kharkiv.

And on May 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the offensive operation, the Ukrainian military liberated five more settlements east of Kharkiv.

Besides, on Saturday, May 7, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region.