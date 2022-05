Former Member of Parliament David Zhvania was killed during the shelling at the checkpoint of the invaders in Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Novopokrovka.

On Monday, May 9, Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, wrote about this in the Telegram channel.

He said that in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders carried out artillery shelling of the "gray zone".

"Enemy fire claimed the life of former MP David Zhvania," he wrote.

At the same time, Herashchenko noted that Zhvania "had Russian citizenship and was an unofficial representative of Rosatom."

"There are more questions than answers in this story, especially what he did in the “gray zone," Herashchenko added.

Recall that earlier the former MP and associate of Petro Poroshenko David Zhvania stated that the fifth president and his team seized power in 2014, "buying" support in the European Union and promising benefits to the oligarchs.

In 2020-2021, he recorded a number of videos with exposing Ukrainian politicians, which many associated with the Russian special services. Zhvania also said that Yanukovych and Poroshenko are trying to "dismiss" responsibility for the Maidan.

In March 2021, the National Security and Defense Council instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the alleged high treason of the Members of Parliament of the 6th convocation, who in 2010 voted for the ratification of an agreement to extend the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea for 25 years (Kharkiv Agreements). Zhvania also voted.