The head of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov on the night of Wednesday, April 27, said that a fire broke out near the regional center at an ammunition depot.

According to reports from the governor, around 3:35 a.m. he "woke up to a loud sound that sounded like an explosion." According to him, three more explosions soon sounded.

"I just contacted the head of the Golovinsky rural settlement Denis Zolotukhin. In the area of ​ ​ the village of Staraya Nelidovka, according to preliminary information, an ammunition depot is burning. There is no destruction of residential buildings, houses. There are no casualties among the civilian population," Gladkov wrote.

As Interfax notes, the villages of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine "have repeatedly been shelled by the Ukrainian side since February 24."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian Federation in the city of Bryansk, located near the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense was burning in the Russian Federation.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Also in the city of Korolyov near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industry are located, a large fire began.

In addition, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Russian Belgorod. Russia claims that it was a production emergency.

Meanwhile, Britain said that Ukraine could "quite legitimately" attack targets in the Russian Federation.