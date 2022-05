Arestovych Predicts Transition Of Ukrainian Army To Counteroffensive In Second Half Of June - In July

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych predicts the transition of the Ukrainian army to a counteroffensive in the second half of June - in July.

Arestovych said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A counteroffensive is possible provided that a large number of Western weapons are accumulated, which will suffice for at least several brigades, fully rearmed, trained, well-coordinated, and after that there can be an advance. And in terms of timing and deliveries (possibly) it is not earlier than mid-June. Most likely it will be the second half of June-July," he said.

Arestovych noted that the first weapon that can stop the enemy will arrive in Ukraine in the required quantity in late May - early June.

The Advisor noted that now the offensive potential of the Russian troops is being exhausted, as they suffer heavy losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 4 increased by 200 to 24,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 15 tanks and 2 aircraft over the past day.

According to the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military launched a counterattack in certain directions from mid-March.