Russian Troops Trying To Restrain AFU Actions In 5 Directions - General Staff

Russian troops are trying to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Severodonetsk, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Severodonetsk, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. It fires in order to restrain the actions of our troops and destroy artillery units, the department said.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, kept the occupied frontiers, strengthened air defence systems and electronic warfare.

In the north of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy fired at the settlements that it left.

It was noted that the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Volodymyrivka.

Over the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and Ground Forces hit fifteen air targets: fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan type and one aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops using aviation resumed the assault on certain areas of Azovstal.