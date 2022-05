Russia continues to send inexperienced conscripts to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, conscripts in the 217th airborne regiment of the 98th airborne division (Ivanovo) are currently taking part in battles in Kharkiv region.

Recruits of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces undergo a 4-day training course, after which they are sent to resupply motorized rifle units fighting in Ukraine.

Besides, it is reported that up to 40 Crimean medical workers are forcibly sent for 2 weeks on a gratuitous business trip to the occupied territories of Donetsk region - to "provide assistance."

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that cases of desertion by the invaders are becoming more frequent: in the village of Rybalche, Kherson region, commanders are looking for 15 Russian servicemen who left the place of deployment of the unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the SSU intercepted a conversation between one of the Russian invaders and his mother, in which he confessed that Russian soldiers were killing civilians, including children. The mother tries to convince her son, declaring that in fact he is doing a "great thing".

During another dialogue, the invader confessed to his wife that he had an order to "level" Azovstal to the ground.

The heroine of another conversation directly urged her husband to "rape Ukrainian women."