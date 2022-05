The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the direction of the settlement of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloboda direction, the enemy fired at Kharkov and the settlement of Protopopivka from artillery and mortars.

Russian troops conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlements of Kutuzovka and Oleksandrivka, Barvenkove district, Kharkiv region.

In addition, according to the agency, as part of strengthening the security of a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Central Military District are deployed in the areas of the automobile checkpoints Novi Yurkovychi, Pohar and Lomakivka in Bryansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, along the administrative border of Mykolayiv and Kherson regions, an enemy command post, 3 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot, and several points of concentration of manpower and equipment were destroyed.

The occupiers ordered all residents to leave Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson region until April 28.

The armed forces did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviyansk.