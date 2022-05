Traffic on the Varshavske highway from Kyiv to Zhytomyr has been fully restored.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They opened traffic on the bridge across the Teteriv river. This bulk bridge made of rubble and crushed stone-sand mixture, concrete blocks were installed along the edge of the bridge. After the liberation of Kyiv region from Russian invaders and demining, Ukravtodor began the process of resuming passage on important logistics routes in the region. On the Varshavske highway during the conduct of hostilities, three artificial structures were destroyed and damaged. To date, all these destroyed bridges have been provided with temporary passage and the communication of Kyiv with the Zhytomyr highway M-07 Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn has been restored," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 18, communication with Kyiv was restored on the Zhytomyr highway.