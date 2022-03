Russian commissariats are recruiting citizens for military operations without experience in military service.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to make up for the loss of personnel, the military commissariats on the territory of the Russian Federation continue to recruit citizens to form the so-called volunteer units that will be recruited to ensure the occupation "order" in the occupied territories. The main requirements for candidates are a satisfactory state of health. Experience in military service not required," the statement said.

It is emphasized that persons with expunged convictions are also accepted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian invaders use those mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "cannon fodder" to identify the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.