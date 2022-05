The Russian Federation has a plan to invade Moldova to create a land corridor for itself and a "second front" for Ukraine. This was reported by Channel 24 on Thursday, May 5, citing its own sources in counterintelligence.

The publication explains that Russian President Vladimir Putin can implement the "Donbas scenario" in the unrecognized Transnistria, recognizing the independence of the PMR in order to annex it to Russia in the future.

"The date of Russia's invasion of Moldova may be May 9 or one of the coming days. On Victory Day, Putin may announce Russia's recognition of the independence of Transnistria. Russian special services may plan a landing in Tiraspol simultaneously with the organization of riots and protests in Chisinau. According to Ukrainian counterintelligence officers, the Russian special services are considering the possibility of fanning unrest in Moldova," the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian occupiers launched missile attacks on Odesa region in order to complicate communication between the Belhorod-Dnistrovskyi and Saratskyi districts of Odesa region. Counterintelligence believes that Russian troops may try to land troops in these areas in order to break into Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 4, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was artificially escalating the situation in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in order to pull Ukrainian troops away from the defense of Donbas and the south of the country.

On May 1, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia continues to prepare Transnistria for war with Ukraine, in particular, it plans to organize provocations for the May holidays.

On April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian curators were spreading rumors on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistria that the "republic" was being drawn into the war against Ukraine.