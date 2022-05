The Russian military in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region over the past few days has blocked the opportunity to leave and enter the territory of the region.

The corresponding statement was made by the first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council, the head of the regional organization of the Servant of the People party, Yurii Sobolevskyi.

"In recent days, they have blocked entry and exit from the region to Mykolaiv and other cities. This is a big problem. We are not even talking about humanitarian corridors, we understand that they will not give them," Sobolevskyi said.

According to him, the Russian side is doing this purposefully, as it is interested in the situation worsening in the occupied territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the second half of April, the Russian military in Kherson region held a meeting with the local population, during which they announced that there would be no more humanitarian corridors in the region.

We also reported that in the occupied territories of Kherson region, the Russian military forces residents to draw up pensions in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation.

Besides, the invaders announced a census in Kherson region. It is scheduled for the first half of May and may be one of the stages of preparation for mobilization in the region.