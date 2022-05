UK Transferring Second Batch Of Power Generators To Ukraine - Energy Ministry

The United Kingdom is transferring the second batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UK is transferring another batch of mobile power generators for the needs of Ukrainians. The generators will be used for sustainable power supply of hospitals, shelters, communication stations, water supply, etc." the statement says.

The Ministry of Energy notes that the UK transferred the first batch of 200 generators to Ukraine in April.

They already serve as backup power sources for reliable power supply in case of damage to electrical equipment and networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early April, 177 power generators arrived in Ukraine from the UK.