The Russian military is provoking tension in the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is regrouping troops in separate directions and taking measures to replenish supplies.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units, while he did not take active actions in the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siverskyi directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is artificially escalating the situation in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavan Republic in order to pull Ukrainian troops from Donbas and the south of the country.

In the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic, three explosions took place near the building of the Ministry of State Security.

Sources of the British edition of The Times in Ukrainian intelligence claim that Russia has developed clear plans for the invasion of Moldova.