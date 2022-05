In the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" (PMR), preparations are being made for the evacuation of the families of officers of the operational group of Russian troops. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 3.

"The situation in the Transnistrian region of Moldova remains difficult. The units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness. The armed formations of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova are serving in an enhanced regime. Preparations are underway for the evacuation of the families of officers of the operational group of Russian troops," the General Staff said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 22, Rustam Minnekaev, Acting Commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, said that Russian troops during the "second phase of the special operation" in Ukraine want to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine in order to access Transnistria, as well as provide a land corridor to Crimea.

On April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian curators were spreading rumors on the territory of the unrecognized "Transnistria" that the "republic" was being drawn into the war against Ukraine.

On April 25, in the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized PMR, several explosions occurred near the building of the "Ministry of State Security".

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosions in the capital of the unrecognized republic were a planned provocation by the Russian special services in order to whip up anti-Ukrainian sentiment and possibly involve the PMR population in the war against Ukraine.

On April 26, unidentified people set off explosions on the territory of a radio and television center in the PMR, as a result of which two communication towers were destroyed, which broadcast Russian radio stations in the region.

Also on April 26, a "red" level of terrorist threat was set in Transnistria.

On April 27, the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the unrecognized Transnistria stated that shelling had been carried out from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the village of Cobasna, where a large ammunition depot is located.

On April 29, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that the citizens of their country leave the territory of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic due to the deteriorating security situation.