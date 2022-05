Mine danger still remains in some districts of Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration with reference to the chief of staff of the administration Serhii Korniichuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the mine danger remains in the vicinity of Kyiv where the fighting took place.

"We are completing the demining of the park, beach and railway in the Pushcha-Vodytsia area. The Vynohradar district is also dangerous for civilians," Korniichuk said.

The Military Administration asks citizens not to visit forest park zones, especially in the vicinity of the city - this is the Zhytomyr and Vyshhorod directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police daily record explosions on mines that were previously installed by the invaders on the roads in Kyiv region.