Kyiv mayor, chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko expects that the Mostytska and Prospekt Pravdy subway stations of the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line from the Syrets subway station to the Vynohradar residential area will be opened in December 2021.

He said this during the inspection of the construction of stations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“People ask: “When will we be able to use the subway?” Today, our specialists say that in December 2021, two subway stations on the Vynohradar will be opened,” he said.

According to the President Petro Poroshenko, who was present at the inspection, the total cost of the commissioning of two stations will be UAH 6 billion.

"Mostytska and Prospekt Pravdy stations should be used daily by more than 150,000 Kyiv residents," he said.

At the same time, the subway to Troyeschyna, according to Klitschko, is out of the question without construction a bridge.

"First of all, we are now concentrated on the bridge. All connections are made. This summer, closer to autumn, the bridge will look completely different and people will see the changes taking place," he said.

According to him, the construction of the subway to Troeschyna will take 4-5 years with available funding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to allocate UAH 200 million to Kyiv for the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi bridge and the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line from the Syrets station to the Vynohradar residential area each.

The state budget for 2019 provides for the writing off UAH 1.5 billion of Kyiv debt in the case of funding from the city budget of the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska subway line from the Syrets station to the Vynohradar residential area with an electric depot in Podilskyi district.

Klitschko ordered to complete the development of project documentation of the subway line to Troyeschyna until 2021 and its construction - until 2026.