The police daily record explosions on mines that were previously installed by the invaders on roads in Kyiv region.

The deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Maksym Ocheretianyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past week, we have seen many of those who have been evacuated or travelled to other areas themselves come back and they find a variety of ammunition in their premises. This is especially true for the private sector... Unfortunately, on the territory of Kyiv region, we record almost every day an explosion on mines installed on roads," Ocheretianyi said.

According to him, about 3,000 explosive objects were found on the territory of Kyiv region.

Ocheretianyi recalled that it is very dangerous to take ammunition in your hands or try to neutralize it yourself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared that the invaders, leaving the territory of Kyiv region, often mine houses of local residents.