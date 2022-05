Ukraine needs to unite the position of the Europeans today as this will achieve greater success and victory in the battle with Russia.

The brother of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, Volodymyr Klitschko, wrote about this on his pages on social networks.

"The leader of Germany's largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, was in Kyiv today. He met with the top leadership of Ukraine, met with the mayor of the capital. He expressed support and assured of further assistance to our state. And we are grateful for this. I am convinced that Ukraine today critically needs reliable and powerful partners, with whom it is necessary to talk, develop cooperation, be grateful for something, convince of something," Volodymyr Klitschko wrote.

He noted that Germany was concerned that Ukraine refused to accept German President Steinmeier.

"The non-diplomatic statements of the Ukrainian ambassador to the German chancellor are also adding fuel to the fire. Now is not the time for emotions and excessive eloquence! I am sure that President Zelenskyy should still take a politically balanced step and invite the President of Germany, Ukraine's strategic partner state, to Kyiv. We need to unite the position of the Europeans today as this is how we will achieve greater success for our country and victory in the battle against the Russian aggressor," Volodymyr Klitschko stressed.