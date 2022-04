In temporarily occupied Kherson, the Russians are not going to hold a pseudo-referendum yet.

The mayor of temporarily occupied Kherson Ihor Kolykhaev announced this in an interview with Novoye Vremya.

"Regarding the "referendum." I don't have accurate information. I communicate with the residents of our city and see that there are no signs that there will be a "referendum." When they will plan it is difficult to say now. What I see: there will be no "referendum." I think that they are most likely planning to join the region to Crimea. It makes no sense to do another quasi-republic. There is no preparation for a "referendum," he said about the situation in the city.

The mayor also said that the invaders appointed a new chairman of the regional state administration - Saldo Volodymyr Vasyliovych, and a new mayor - Kobets Oleksandr Yuriiovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Russian invaders seized the premises of the Kherson City Council and removed the flag of Ukraine.

Earlier in Kherson, the invaders dispersed a peaceful rally with tear gas and stun grenades.

Meanwhile, in Kherson region, the invaders want the ruble to replace the hryvnia in four months.