Ukrainian military have eliminated Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezansev at the airfield in Chornobaivka (Kherson region).

Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Eliminated the Commander of the 49th Commercial Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Yakov Vladimirovich Rezansev," he said.

Arestovych noted that the Ukrainian military eliminated Rezantsev at the airfield in Chornobaivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the negotiating delegation, wrote that the Armed Forces had already eliminated six Russian generals.