Police Serve Organizer Of Brovary Shootout With Suspicion Of Hooliganism

The police have served one of the organizers of the recent shootout in Brovary (Kyiv region) with notification of suspicion of hooliganism.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional Police Department announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the organizers has now been served with notification of suspicion of … hooliganism involving the use of firearms or bladed weapon in absentia. The relevant article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for three to seven years. The investigation is continuing," the statement said.

According to the statement, operatives from the strategic investigation division of the Kyiv Regional Police Department, investigators from the investigation division of the regional police department, prosecutors from the prosecutor’s office, and officers from a special operations regiment simultaneously raided the possible places of residence and offices of the organizers and participants in the shootout in the morning on June 9.

Law enforcement officers seized various weapons, cartridges of various calibers, knives, and draft documents during the raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs has canceled the licenses of four security companies whose employees were involved in the shootout in Brovary.