2 Chechens Who Fell Under NSDC Sanctions And Fought As Volunteers In Donbas Prosecuted In Ukraine

Two Chechens who fought as volunteers in Donbas and fell under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) are being prosecuted in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Muslim Idrisov and Salman Sainaroev are being prosecuted.

People with such names and surnames are listed on the website of the portal Judicial Power.

Idrisov is accused of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives (Article 263 of the Criminal Code).

His case is being considered by the Darnytskyi district court of Kyiv.

The court session is scheduled for June 9 at 12:00 p.m.

Sainaroev is accused of committing a number of crimes, namely under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals and stamps), Part 4 of Article 187 (robbery), Clauses 6, 12 of Part2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

Another Chechen is involved in this case with him.

In 2019, a preventive measure was chosen for them.

One was released on bail of a Member of Parliament, the other was placed under house arrest.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for June 22 at 10:00 a.m. in the Dniprovskyi court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former Member of Parliament Boryslav Bereza states that the National Police guaranteed that they would not extradite Chechens who fought as volunteers in Donbas to Russia, but were included in the sanctions list of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), put into force by the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 21.

A number of Chechen volunteers who fought in Donbas fell under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council.

Bereza clarified that it is about the commander of the Sheikh Mansur Chechen battalion under the callsign Muslim Cheberloevskyi, included in the sanctions list under No. 632.

Under this number in the document is a native of the Chechen Republic, a citizen of Russia Umkhan Avtayev.

Among others, Bereza also named the chief of staff of the Sheikh Mansur battalion Muslim Idrisov (No. 646 in the list) and Salman Sainaroev (No. 650).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources