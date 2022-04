The Russian Federation plans to export grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to her, residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea report that they have recently noticed an increase in the number of freight trains, on the wagons of which “grain” is written. All of them belong to the North Caucasian Railway.

Trains go to stations in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, where a large number of granaries are located. Prior to this, the invaders had already stolen grain from the port of Berdiansk.

Also in Crimea, they noticed the sale of vegetables that were exported from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

"The export of grain and food products from the occupied territories is a violation of Article 55 of the 1949 Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," Denisova said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans to farmers for almost UAH 5.434 billion.

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) predicts that Ukraine can get a new crop of grains and oilseeds at the level of 63 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of grains and legumes were harvested, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.