Russian President Vladimir Putin called the assault on the Azovstal industrial zone in Mariupol "unreasonable" and ordered to block it.

He said this on April 21 at a working meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, TASS reports.

"I consider the proposed assault on the industrial zone inappropriate. I order to cancel. This is the case when we must think - that is, we must always think, but even more so in this case - about saving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to get into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block this industrial zone so that the fly does not fly through," Putin told Shoigu.

In addition, Putin asked Shoigu to "offer once again to everyone who has not yet laid down their arms to do so."

"The Russian side guarantees their lives and decent treatment in accordance with the relevant international legal acts. Everyone who is wounded will be provided with qualified medical care," the Russian president says.

He called "success" allegedly "completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Shoigu reported to Putin about the "capture of Mariupol." And Ukraine demands from Russia the urgent creation of a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak and head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia confirmed their readiness to come to Mariupol for negotiations with Russian representatives on the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military defending the city.

Earlier it was reported that the destruction of the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, would put an end to the peace talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia is in a hurry to win at least some "victory" by May 9.