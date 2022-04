The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) claims that Russia may plan to shell the railway infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the center in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns: the occupier may plan to shell the railway infrastructure of the western regions of Ukraine. Several pro-Russian Telegram channels providing media support for the Russian war against Ukraine have reported that the Russians have received a "complete and accurate list of the coordinates of the railway bridges in Western Ukraine." It is noted that "there will be a bridge fall," the statement says.

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation noted that information about the location of Ukraine's railway infrastructure, in particular about viaducts and bridges, has never been a state secret and is in the public domain.

"The Center's experts do not rule out that such informational stuffing may be part of an enemy information-psychological operation aimed at whipping up panic among Ukrainians in the western regions. However, given the threat of attacks on NATO columns with weapons for Ukraine, one cannot completely exclude the possibility of such a plan," the authority said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late March, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation warned about the possible use of sarin (a nerve agent) by the occupiers in cities where they could not break through the defenses.