One Of Main Buildings Of Research Institute Of Defense Ministry On Fire In Russian Federation

In Tver, the main building of the 2nd Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation caught fire.

This is written by Russian media.

One killed and about 30 more injured of the fire are reported.

The roof of the burning defense research institute collapsed.

Presumably, the fire began on the second floor of the building with wooden floors, covered with plastic from the inside.

There are 10 fire brigades and 7 ambulances on site.