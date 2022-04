Russian troops made new attempts to capture the entire territory of Kherson region and fired at civilian infrastructure.

This was stated by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The most intense fighting took place in the area of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, from where the invaders tried to establish control over the entire region.

"Fighting continues near Oleksandrivka in the Pivdennobuzkyi direction, the enemy is not successful. It is trying to reach the administrative border of Kherson region, does not stop shelling settlements," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military carried out a counterattack in Donetsk direction and resumed control near the town of Mariinka.

Meanwhile, in Luhansk region, a conscript of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone.

In the same place, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated mercenaries from Libya who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.

On Monday, April 18, Russian troops attacked the positions of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, and were defeated.

On April 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his traditional evening video message that Russian troops had begun the battle for Donbas.