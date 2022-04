The Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region were noticed to begin to use Ukrainian-style military uniforms. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook today, April 20.

The General Staff pointed out that the invaders continue the partial blockade of Kharkiv, trying to inflict fire damage on the units of the Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure. Also, the Russian troops regrouped in the Izium direction, and in the area of ​ ​ the village of Dibrovne they had partial success in the offensive. In the area of ​ ​ the village of Stara Hnylytsia, the offensive was unsuccessful, as a result of the shelling, the Russian enemy suffered losses and retreated.

"In addition, the attempt to take control of the village of Dovhenke was unsuccessful. The Russian enemy retreated with losses. As a feature, the actions of the enemy in this direction in Ukrainian-style military uniforms are noted," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Also, units of the Russian invaders continue to replenish logistics stocks from the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attempts to storm settlements in Luhansk region.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych spoke about the course of the second phase of the war as of Wednesday, April 20.

In Popasna, Luhansk region, there are street battles, a private sector, a police building and high-rise buildings are under the control of the invaders.