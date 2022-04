Evacuation Of Residents Of 3 Settlements In Kherson Region Planned On Thursday - Vereshchuk

On Thursday, a humanitarian corridor is planned for the evacuation of residents of 3 settlements in Kherson region.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kherson region: Today we will also try to make the humanitarian corridor for Kherson region," she said.

It is about 3 settlements: Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske and Myroliubivka.

The gathering place in Vysokopillia - 112, Vyzvolyteliv Street (near the village council); in Novovoznesenske - 28B, Shkilna Street (near the village council); in Myroliubivka – 82. Shevchenko Street (near the school).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Vereshchuk said that on April 20, 4 evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol through the humanitarian corridor.

She added that the evacuation of women, children and the elderly from Mariupol will continue on Thursday.