Russian Invaders Trying To Attack Armed Forces Of Ukraine In Oleksandrivka Area

Speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that the invaders are trying to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Oleksandrivka in order to probably reach the borders of Kherson region.

"In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, units of the 8th, 49th army, as well as the 22nd enemy army corps, are trying to gain a foothold on the captured lines," Motuzianyk said during a briefing.

The speaker clarified that the invaders are also attacking Ukrainian positions in this region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are trying to put into circulation rubles in the occupied Melitopol and Henichesk.

In March, the city council of occupied Henichesk resigned.