Russian troops can capture Mariupol within a few days.

This was stated by a European official on condition of anonymity, Reuters.

According to the interlocutor, it is expected that there may be more victims in Mariupol than in Bucha.

"In the end, we expect the complete destruction of the city and numerous civilian casualties in Mariupol," the anonymous official said.

The interview with journalists took place on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. The official also noted that Putin wants to take the city before May 9.

"Before May 9, Putin can announce that he has liberated the city of Mariupol ... Therefore, I think that in the coming days Mariupol will be under control (RF Armed Forces - ed.)," the European official said.

According to the official, in the medium term, the Russian Armed Forces want to break through the land corridor between the Ukrainian Crimea and Donbas. There are also plans to completely capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This will take from 4 to 6 months. After that, the war may come to a standstill.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian side managed to agree on a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on April 20.

According to the Mayor of the city, Boichenko, 6,000 people are planned to be evacuated from Mariupol on Wednesday along the humanitarian corridor.

Meanwhile, marines from Mariupol ask to take the wounded and civilians to a third country. In their opinion, only a few days remained for the evacuation, maybe hours.