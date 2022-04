In the area of the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff as of 06:00 a.m. on April 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the most active actions of the enemy are recorded in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siversky directions, the enemy did not take active action.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to fight involving separate units of the 6th and 20th Combined Arms Armies, the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, the 35th and 36th Combined Arms Armies, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District, airborne troops, coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets.

The main focus of the enemy is on the regrouping and strengthening of troops, continues the partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv and its shelling with artillery.

“In the area of ​​the city of Izium, the russian enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining the previously occupied positions and achieved boundaries. In order to strengthen the group in this direction, the deployment of additional units from the Combined Arms Army is noted. It is possible that the russian enemy will intensify its actions in the direction of the settlements of Izium and Barvinkove in order to reach the rear of the Joint Forces units near the town of Slovyansk,” reads the operational update.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied territories. Focuses the main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne, establishing full control over the city of Mariupol. Takes measures to restore combat capability and replenish ammunition. Trying to improve the tactical position. Continues shelling in most directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Severodonetsk area, the enemy increased the intensity of the fire in order to inflict losses, deplete our troops and possibly prepare for offensive operations.

In the Popasna direction, the enemy exerts constant fire on the units of Ukrainian troops. With the help of motorized infantry units, in cooperation with the battalion of one of the private military companies, enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation, to advance deep into the settlement of Popasna. It is not successful.

In the area of ​​the city of Toretsk, enemy continues to carry out periodic fire in order to deplete our troops. Prepares for the intensification of hostilities in the area of ​​Avdiivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy's actions were characterized by measures to restore combat readiness, replenish reserves, engineering equipment positions in the areas of Liubymivka, Petrivka, Khreschenivka and strengthen their advanced positions, probably units of the mobilization reserve of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps.

It is expected that the enemy will continue to fight to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region and will try to resume the offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the invaders unsuccessfully stormed Mariinka, Donetsk region.