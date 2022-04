300 Killed, 17 Tanks And 2 Aircraft. General Staff Announces Enemy Losses Per Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the day the losses of Russian troops in some positions increased. Russian occupation forces have lost 20,600 men and 790 tanks since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Total enemy combat losses from February 24 to April 18:

personnel - about 20,600 people liquidated,

tanks ‒ 790 units,

armored fighting vehicles - 2,041 units,

artillery systems - 381 units,

MLRS - 130 units,

air defense systems - 67 units,

aircraft - 167 units,

helicopters - 147 units,

automotive equipment - 1,487 units,

ships/boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 155,

special equipment - 27.

operational-tactical missile system / tactical missile system launchers - 4.

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military could not storm Popasna, Novotoshkivske, Avdiivka and Mariinka. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted reconnaissance in battle in the areas of 3 settlements in Kharkiv region.

The Russian military command attracted 87 battalion-tactical groups to carry out combat missions in Ukraine.

Russian troops launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.