Russia is taking out damaged armored vehicles from the territory of Belarus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations; no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian and Belarusian military are warning civilians in Belarus that Ukraine could attack the country at any time.