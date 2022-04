The fifty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The movement of Russian units to the territory of Ukraine from the Kursk, Bryansk and Voronezh regions continues.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation stationed on Ukrainian territory have significant supply problems. At the same time, they were able to accumulate significant stocks of ammunition.

“Dissatisfaction of personnel is growing in the units of the russian occupiers on the line of direct fire contact, and the morale and psychological condition remains low. The russian military is constantly complaining about the lack of rotation, equipment that is constantly failing, the quality of fuel supplied and food,” the General Staff notes.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active action.

In the Siverskyi direction, there is a possibility of missile strikes and artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation on military and civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

There are no changes in the composition and position of the enemy forces in the Slobozhanskyi direction. The occupiers continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv and shell its residential areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol. It conducted assault operations near the seaport.

Units of the 810th and 155th independent Marine brigades are being prepared for the landing naval operation. The information is currently being clarified.

“In the South Buh direction, the russian enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining their positions. According to the available information in the unrecognized transnistrian Moldavian Republic, with the participation of representatives of the Federal Security Service of the russian federation, the combat capability of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd separate motorized rifle brigades of the ransnistrian armed forces was tested. The inspected units are not ready for combat operations,” the General Staff said.

In the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers, looting and violence by the Russian military against the civilian population continues. These actions are encouraged by their military command.

“Ten enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, fifteen tanks, twenty-four armored units and ten vehicles, as well as three enemy artillery systems were destroyed. Thirteen air targets were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the previous day: one plane, one helicopter, five UAVs and six cruise missiles,” the General Staff noted.

We will remind, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to accelerate the supply of weapons from partner countries.

In addition, in Kherson, the invaders are preparing a referendum on the creation of Kharkiv People’s Republic.