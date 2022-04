Russian troops are ready for an offensive in the Donetsk and Tauride directions.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 p.m.

"In the Donetsk and Tauride directions, according to available information, the enemy is in readiness for offensive operations. It continues to concentrate its main efforts on capturing certain quarters of the city of Mariupol and delivering airstrikes," the statement says.

Now the invaders are trying to take Severodonetsk, Rubizhne and Popasna by storm. In addition, they continue to fire missiles and bombs in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Slobozhanske direction, Kharkiv is being partially blocked by the enemy. Due to the impossibility of its capture, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to destroy the infrastructure of the city with artillery.

At the same time, there are no offensive actions in the north of the country. In the Pivdennobuzske direction, the enemy is conducting aerial reconnaissance in order to identify units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff also reports that separate units of the 103rd, 109th, 113th, 125th and 127th motorized rifle regiments are operating as part of the enemy force grouping in part of the territories of the southeastern regions of Ukraine. Their recruitment was carried out during forced mobilization by men from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Structurally, these regiments have up to 5 battalions of about 300 servicemen each. At the same time, only 5-10% of the personnel have experience in combat operations. The regimental directorate consists of officers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. These formations are experiencing significant problems with the provision of weapons, ammunition and medicines.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the day before, the head of the Luhansk regional state administration explained that Russian troops were not going on the offensive because of rainy weather.

According to The Times, Russia is trying to bring forces to Donbas that will be five times larger than Ukrainian ones.