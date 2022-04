Fighting In East Of Ukraine Will Intensify Over Coming Weeks - Britain

Over the next two to three weeks, fighting in the east of Ukraine will intensify, as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"Russian attacks remain focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push towards Kramatorsk," the report said.

At the same time, it is noted that Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that two weeks of heavy battles are coming in the Donbas and their fate will determine the second phase of the war.

Russia is also pulling troops to the border of Ukraine, strengthening air defense and moving aircraft to the eastern border of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.