Russian Federation Said That They Would Consider Finland And Sweden "Official Adversaries" After Joining NATO

Russia will have more "officially registered adversaries" if Finland and Sweden join NATO.

This was written by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegram.

Medvedev noted that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the land borders of the Alliance with the Russian Federation will more than double.

According to him, Russia will have to seriously strengthen the grouping of ground forces and air defense, deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland.

"In this case, there will be no question of any non-nuclear status of the Baltic - the balance must be restored," Medvedev wrote.

He also said that Sweden and Finland would be invited to NATO, regardless of whether Russia would start a war in Ukraine or not.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion, Finland and Sweden announced their readiness to join NATO in the near future.

In addition, Sweden intends to apply for NATO membership by the end of June.

Meanwhile, debates about NATO membership begin in Finland.