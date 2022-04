Men Will Be Obliged To Return From Abroad During War, Otherwise - 10 Years In Prison. Bill Registered

24 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the Parliament oblige persons subject to mobilization who are abroad to return to Ukraine during martial law and introduce criminal liability up to 10 years in prison for failure to comply with this norm.

This is stated in Bill No. 7265 of April 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Bill proposes to supplement the law on martial law with a new article on ensuring the functioning of the defense forces of Ukraine, state authorities and local governments.

According to the new article, in the case of the introduction of martial law in Ukraine or in some of its localities, persons who are legally subject to conscription during mobilization, as well as members of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of state authorities and their deputies, members of the Rada, town, village, city heads, law enforcement officials of Ukraine, judges, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, prosecutors located outside Ukraine, in the absence of good reasons, are obliged to return to Ukraine.

Good reason for not returning can be: the ban on departure from the country of stay, natural disasters, catastrophes, accidents, business trips, stay on hospital treatment or other circumstances interfering departure from the country of stay.

All of the above persons must return within 15 days.

In case of failure to comply with the return rule, the offender is punished with imprisonment for 5-10 years.

Among the initiators are: the representative of the President in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavskyi, the chairman of the law enforcement committee Serhii Ionushas (both - the Servant of the People faction) and of the human rights committee Dmytro Lubinets (For the Future).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 20 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the Parliament introduce criminal liability of up to 10 years in prison for persons liable for military service for crossing the state border for travelling abroad during martial law.