Members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the Parliament recognize the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine during the invasion in 2022 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people and call on the international community to recognize the genocide.

The corresponding decree (No. 7276) was registered in the Rada on April 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The registered document notes that the Rada intends to recognize the acts committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and its political and military leadership during the last phase of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Also, parliamentarians intend to appeal to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, to governments and parliaments of foreign states to recognize Russia's genocide of the Ukrainian people, as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine.

Chairman of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, commenting on the relevant document, noted that the goal of military aggression on the part of Russia in Ukraine is the systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development.

"Russia's official policy of not recognizing the right of the Ukrainian people to exist is evidenced by numerous public statements by Putin and other officials of this state, as well as the response of the Russian Armed Forces. Daily mass killings, abduction, deprivation of liberty of people, their torture, rape of women and children, mockery of the bodies of those killed, executions, blockade of settlements, destruction of civilian infrastructure, use of hunger as a method of war... And there are many such atrocities throughout Ukraine, where the leg of the Russian occupier has stepped," Stefanchuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said there were tens of thousands of killed people in Mariupol.