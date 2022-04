The Verkhovna Rada has introduced payments for the Russian military for the voluntary surrender of working equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A total of 320 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7229 as a basis and as a whole, with the minimum necessary 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports

It establishes monetary remuneration for military personnel of the Armed Forces, other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation, other categories of persons, including ordinary citizens, for military equipment of the aggressor state that has been voluntarily transferred to the Armed Forces for use.

The remuneration depends on the type of equipment transferred.

In the case of the transfer of military equipment by military personnel of the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies of Russia, they are provided with the right (at their request) to keep secret the fact of their transfer of suitable for use military equipment of the aggressor state, to receive new documents with new policy data, to secure their presence in Ukraine and to create conditions for departure to a third safe country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops for March 31 increased by 200 to 17,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 11 enemy tanks and 8 aircraft.