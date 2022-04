Since the beginning of the war with Russia, 870,000 citizens have returned to Ukraine, said on Tuesday, April 12, the speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko.

He recalled that since February 24, a total of 4.3 million citizens in both directions have crossed the state border in sections with the EU countries and Moldova, in particular, 3 million Ukrainians and about 350 foreigners have left.

Recall that at the end of March, Liudmyla Denisova said that 90,000 citizens of Ukraine were forcibly taken from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula.

We also reported that according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the invaders took to Russia 2,389 children who were on the territory of ORDLO.

Ukrainians deported to Russia return home through Turkey and Belarus.