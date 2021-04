The Cabinet of Ministers has required Ukrainians returning to Ukraine to present negative PCR tests performed within 72 hours when crossing the state border and not 48 hours, as was previously the case.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 270 dated 24, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This resolution amended the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 230 of March 22, which required Ukrainian citizens returning to the country to present negative PCR tests performed within 48 hours when crossing the state border or self-isolate.

Foreigners entering Ukraine are required to present PCR tests performed within 72 hours of crossing the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers abolished the Ministry of Health’s practice of dividing countries into categories based on the rate of spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and required Ukrainian citizens returning to Ukraine to present negative PCR tests performed within 48 hours of crossing the state border or self-isolate.

This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 12 and drivers and crewmembers of vehicles performing regular transport operations.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources