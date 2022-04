Occupiers Move 2 Battalions From Belgorod Region To Outskirts Of Kharkiv – General Staff

Russian invaders have begun to build up groups, moved two battalions from Belgorod region of Russia to Kharkiv region.

This is stated in a message by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that two battalion tactical groups of the enemy were moved to the Shevchenkivskyi area in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military are trying to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Novobakhmutivka and continue to conduct strikes on Vuhledar and Novoselivka Druha.

Meanwhile, Russia is accumulating troops near Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Ukrainian military men in Kharkiv region revealed a mass grave of the dead invaders, whose bodies their colleagues did not bother to pick up during the retreat.

We also reported that the occupiers were setting up minefields near Kharkiv to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.