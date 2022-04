The Russian special forces, which fought in Syria, and in recent days tried to storm Mariupol, refused to take further part in urban battles.

This was reported in the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"A unit of Russian special forces with experience in combat operations in Syria refused to participate in further attempts to storm Mariupol," the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

According to intelligence, in 2 days the special forces lost 30 people, after which they refused to take part in the battles.

It is also reported that Moscow has encountered difficulties in recruiting contract soldiers for military service. So, in Yekaterinburg, less than 1% of the military who were in reserve agreed to return to service.

"Out of 397 candidates, only 2 agreed to an interview. 52 refused, 203 did not get in touch, work is underway on 140 candidates," the intelligence data says.

It is reported that in Luhansk region the invaders will mutilate themselves in order not to return to the combat zone.

